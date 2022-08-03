 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

Expectations are for an increase in world ending stocks due to lower exports in next week’s WASDE report, ADM Investor Services said. “Wheat futures volume remains low.”

Wheat markets took out its recent low, but managed to finish “well above it” despite still showing losses on the day, CHS Hedging said. “The wheat export market has been active, as sellers look to get ahead of a growing Black Sea crop.”

People are also reading…

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat was down and the shipment of grain from Ukraine may be a reason, although USDA’s estimate of shipments from Ukraine have gone from 24 mi…

Wheat

Ukraine made its first shipment of grain since Russia’s invasion, marking a small but crucial first step toward unlocking the millions of tons…

Wheat

“There is data suggesting, so far in July, Ukraine has shipped 260 mt wheat,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The deal that will allow for a large…

Wheat

The spring wheat tour found one of the highest yields in the US since 2015 at 49.1 bpa, according Total Farm Marketing.

Wheat

Uncertainty over the ability of Ukraine to export wheat through the Black Sea is keeping traders on edge as relatively wide price swings play …

Wheat

The wheat market traded lower on improving spring wheat conditions and Ukraine exporting grain, despite decent world demand for wheat, said Am…

Wheat

The Wheat Quality Council’s spring wheat tour this week is giving the trade a glimpse of how the crop looks. The first day in ND estimated the…

Wheat

Headwinds are causing new highs in the dollar, keeping prices trading in a wide range, Total Farm Marketing said. “The key USDA number today i…

Wheat

Wheat futures are rising as Russia fired more missiles in the Odesa region of Ukraine, CHS Hedging said. “The market is very weary of how much…

Wheat

"Wheat futures were initially higher amid strong export sales, but news that Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey are signing an agreement next week fo…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News