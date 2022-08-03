Expectations are for an increase in world ending stocks due to lower exports in next week’s WASDE report, ADM Investor Services said. “Wheat futures volume remains low.”
Wheat markets took out its recent low, but managed to finish “well above it” despite still showing losses on the day, CHS Hedging said. “The wheat export market has been active, as sellers look to get ahead of a growing Black Sea crop.”
