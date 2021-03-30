The U.S. plains is still in need of moisture, but the market is not reacting to that yet, Total Farm Marketing said. “Freezes are expected this week for key wheat production areas in the U.S.,” they said, but no damage is expected.
“Improved U.S. winter wheat weather and crop outlook, lower world wheat prices and drop in world wheat demand has triggered fund long liquidation and prices trying to find a level that will encourage new demand,” ADM Investor Services said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.