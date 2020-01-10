The wheat bulls “are running headlong” into the crop reports, following up the double digit gains from yesterday with overnight advances of another 2 to 4 cents, Brugler Marketing said.
The Hightower Report also noted that the wheat market is in a “solid uptrend” looking for supportive news from the USDA update,
As for news in South America, BAGE reported Argentina wheat harvest at 95.5% complete, compared to 92.0% last week, they also increased the crop size from 18.5 million metric tons to 18.8 MMT, Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging said.