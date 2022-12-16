People are also reading…
Wheat futures were slightly lower overnight said Steve Freed of ADM Investor services, but concern about U.S. south plains and Midwest cold temps next week offers support, he said. This morning, wheat futures are trading with fractional gains across all three domestic classes, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
NOAA’s 30 to 90-day weather outlook continues to show below normal precipitation for the Southern Plains wheat areas. Overnight wheat trade was quiet and light volume in trade continues this morning, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.