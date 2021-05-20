“The market is eager to see just how much rain will fall” as forecasts show more coming in heavy crop areas this week, CHS Hedging said. The recent crop tour came out with a 58.1 bushel per acre yield, “well above the 5-year average tour yield of 43.1 bushel per acre.”
Wheat futures overall were mixed, ADM Investor Services said. Uncertain U.S. weather had prices rallying last month, but as weather improved, prices have dropped back down, they said. Chances of rain next week have markets on the defensive.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.