Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging’s outlook for today is for higher wheat prices moving up with corn and global higher prices. “The winter wheat areas are seeing good moisture conditions, but the spring wheat areas still have major concerns,” he said this morning.
An important rain event is still expected across much of the HRW wheat region tomorrow into Friday which will help further increase topsoil moisture, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Sluggish wheat exports continue in Russia; Argentina wheat exports may drop over 25% from a year ago according to Refinitiv Commodities Research. Meanwhile U.S. wheat exports strengthened in March over February and U.S. exports continue to grow in April and into May, ADM Investors said this morning.