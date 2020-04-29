Wheat markets are “lower across the board overnight,” Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. Improved conditions in Europe and the Black Sea region are mostly to blame for that, while price limits on grains will reset on May 1.
Expect mixed trade today, Total Farm Marketing said. “Mixed also describes the market factors traders have to work with as month of April comes to an end,” they said. “Demand into the end of the market year will be the key.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.