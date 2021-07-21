The wheat market “is trying to price itself out of feed rations,” Total Farm Marketing said. Profit-taking hit Minneapolis as some small rains hit the market, but rising world wheat prices continue to provide support.
“China continues to be rumored to have bought some US winter wheat,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “There also appeared to be some spread liquidation with the Minneapolis getting sold.”
