Ukraine made its first shipment of grain since Russia’s invasion, marking a small but crucial first step toward unlocking the millions of tons of grains piling up in the country and boosting global food supplies, Total Farm Marketing said this morning. The ship is headed to Lebanon.
Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging expects wheat to continue lower “on optimism over Ukraine grain shipments via shipment agreement.”
However, some feel wheat futures are near seasonal low with much of the northern hemisphere harvest done and some estimating that World 2023 wheat supply is down, Steve Freed, VP of Grain Research for ADM Investor Services said this morning.