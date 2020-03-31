Wheat
“Nobody wants to sell (Chicago wheat) until there’s no bid,” CHS Hedging’s Richard Plackemeier said. “Algeria is tendering for wheat this week, and Egypt is nervous about building food stocks in front of potential logistics delays.”
Ukraine has already placed a quota on their exports through July with Russia expected to do the same. “These countries need to try to keep a balance between selling product on the export market for revenue and keeping excess supply on hand so the price offered in country does not spike,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. He added that the second half of that analysis is what will help the U.S. win back business.
