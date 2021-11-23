 Skip to main content
Wheat

The wheat crop is being rated at 44% good/excellent, which is down two percentage points from last week. “KC and Paris wheat futures made new contract highs overnight, while the other classes did not,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

“Technically, winter wheat futures lead now lead the complex strength with new contract highs posted in Monday’s trade,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Look for more upside probing as holiday-trade volume ebbs and flows this week. Any increase in wheat demand or lower supply could push wheat futures higher.”

