Wheat

“Wheat was higher on two-sided trade with Kansas City wheat leading the charge,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA weekly export and sales report showed wheat sales were very good – posting a marketing year high. Russia’s wheat harvest has reached 71% complete and yields are lower than last year.”

Japan is buying wheat, including some from the U.S. “Japan issued tenders for 80,000 MT of feed grade what and 100,000 MT of feed barely,” Brugler Marketing said. “Japan’s regular wheat tender for 118,711 MT of wheat was filled with 59,021 from the U.S. Jordan is in the market for 120k MT of wheat.”

