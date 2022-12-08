 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

Wheat markets are slightly higher to start the day, CHS hedging noted, but the market is “struggling to find something to drive it one way or the other today.”

Russia’s wheat export forecast sits at 43.9m tonnes, slightly higher than previous reports, ADM Investor Services said. They expect near term exports will be limited by stormy weather in the Black Sea and stopped river navigation inside the country.

People are also reading…

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Yield reports are disappointing with production cuts possible from dryness., according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Wheat

“Wheat finally took a break from the selling pressure, as the dollar index traded lower,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago whe…

Wheat

Wheat is trading lower today on “lack of demand and fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Wheat

The wheat markets are mostly higher, led by the winter wheat markets in Chicago, says Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging, who said he expects tha…

Wheat

The markets were down sharply yesterday as Pakistan has made a large purchase of wheat from Russia in a private deal and the US continues to m…

Wheat

Wheat markets are mixed this morning, with wheat futures now back down to levels they were trading at prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine…

Wheat

“Futures rallied today across the three markets on little for fresh news,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weakness in the U.S. dollar a…

Wheat

Wheat is higher in all three classes this morning, getting support from strength in other commodities and a lower U.S. dollar, Bryant Sanderso…

Wheat

“Futures closed the day out lower across the three markets with the gains from yesterday gone,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “U.S. whe…

Wheat

“Wheat news was mostly bearish, with increasing world production, but still the sharp drop in futures was surprising,” Kevin Stockard, with CH…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News