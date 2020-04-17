“Wheat prices traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The market had become oversold. Prices have been pressured due to talk of better Russia weather next week. Europe remains dry, but May forecast suggest normal rains for Europe and most of the south Black Sea. Talk that the U.S. plans to reopen the economy may have also helped equities, corn and wheat.”
Traders were watching export trends and forecasts.
“Estimates forecast Russia will reach their 7 MMT export quota by mid-May at the current sales pace,” Barchart.com said. “Japan purchased 132,277 MT of wheat, sourced from U.S., Canada and Australia.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.