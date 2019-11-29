Chicago wheat was the stellar performer for the week gaining 23.25 cents,” Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said. “Thin trade coupled with month end allowed the market to trip stops and make a strong technical push higher.”
Wheat benefited today for from some low holiday trade with “limited interest in selling,” ADM Investor Services said. “Some link the buying to talk of lower Russia supplies, lower South Hemisphere supplies, some concern about EU plantings and following corn in a historical rally in December,” they said.
