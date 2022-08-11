There is a firmer tone on weather outlooks “with gains limited from the start of Ukraine wheat shipments.”
Wheat markets avoided the late drop in corn and soybeans on Wednesday, with traders eyeing the global export picture. “Ukraine exported 412,000 MT of wheat during July, with total grains at 2.66 MMT, a 23% increase over June according to the country’s Ag Ministry.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.