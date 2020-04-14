“Wheat will be the mover in the next two weeks,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading. He advises against selling yet, hedging out at $5.20 for July “if you can” and selling some for 2021.
USDA rates winter wheat 62% good/excellent, unchanged from last week; 6% is headed compared to 7% on average. Maturity rates vary according to weather. In the West Central districts, where overnight low temperatures fell below 24 degrees for the second day in a row, 22% is at the jointing stage, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
