Wheat exports were tagged at 379,300 tonnes, at the lower end of the estimated range. UkrAgroConsult estimated that the upcoming wheat production in Ukraine is going to be down nearly 12 mmt from last year’s mark of 32 mmt.
Wheat markets are lower this morning, and while Russia continues to export small quantities of wheat, the USDA estimates may be too high at the moment, Total Farm Marketing said. “The forecast for the US southern Plains is mostly warm and dry.”
