“Concerns about Australian wheat due to heavy rains is the driving force in the futures again today,” CHS Hedging’s Bryant Sanderson said. “The Australian wheat that has been harvested so far is reportedly coming in with lower-than-expected protein content.”
“Australia rains persist slowing harvest and diminishing quality of crop,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Russian exports are declining further as export taxes continue to rise.”
