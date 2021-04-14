“Wheat rallied and followed higher corn prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some concern about adverse US/World 2021 weather may have helped wheat. Lower US Dollar and higher commodity prices may have also helped wheat. Lower Dollar linked to higher US debt and higher commodity prices.”
Colder-than-normal weather across wheat-growing regions raised concerns about the impact on this year’s crop, which provided price support. “Funds piled into wheat as we added concern about a cold snap to the dryness concerns,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Demand also appears to be picking up.”