The wheat market is trading higher on crop worries and global supplies with smaller supplies of wheat in the U.S., Canada and Russia, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
The wheat complex was firm overnight amid positive trade in row crops and weakness in the dollar.
”Support also stems from a recovery after slumping to oversold territory, and the fact that Canada, France and possibly Russia are downgrading their supplies,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.