World wheat ending stocks are expected to come in around 314.7 million metric tons range from 309.1 to 320.0 million, which is slightly lower than the July estimate. This would still be a record high and well above previous one, The Hightower Report said. News that Egypt bought 120,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia helped to limit the gains, as the US looks to have stiff competition from Black Sea region producers this season. Wheat purchases from Egypt are running 9% below last year.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy