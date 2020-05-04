“The wheat market opened lower on technical selling and weakness in the row crops,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned higher midday on decent weekly export inspections, despite continued weakness in the corn market. Ideas are that Europe, Russia and Ukraine could see crop losses from extended dry periods.”
“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of dry weather across parts of US winter wheat area and forecast of colder than normal temps may have offered support. Black Seas rains could offer resistance… Weekly US export inspections were near 20 mil bu. Season to date exports are near 846 mil bu versus 806 last year.”