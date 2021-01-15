 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Prices in wheat were pressured by the other row crops, despite a stronger opening. The stronger opening was due Russian tax talk “and tightening U.S. and world stocks,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

“U.S. needs to see export demand increase in following weeks to support bullish sentiments,” Total Farm Marketing said. They noted that there is a rumor that Russia is looking to extend their export tax in an effort to stabilize prices.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat traded lower on a stronger U.S. dollar and a bout of profit taking prior to tomorrow’s USDA report, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat market traded higher on possible increases to Russia’s export tax and reductions to US and world ending stocks,” Ami L. Heesch of C…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

For the past several months there have been global restrictions on oilseed exports but there are also some limits now on grains, according to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

WASDE estimates for all winter wheat.was 31.99 million, up 1.5 million acres total from a year ago. Increases in wheat and soybeans generally …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures drifted lower last week on lack of new news and slow U.S. export demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Average trad…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat traded higher overnight on expectation of reduced spring wheat acres in 2021 and Russian wheat export tax implications, which would tigh…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

USDA is not expected to make significant changes Tuesday, but pre-report positioning and news of higher Argentina crop estimates are keeping p…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market got some good legs from the possibility that Russia may extend its export tax into the next marketing year, according to CHS …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Given the dry conditions in the Southern Plains, Kansas City wheat futures should continue to gain on Chicago, according to Steve Freed of ADM…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News