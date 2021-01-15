Prices in wheat were pressured by the other row crops, despite a stronger opening. The stronger opening was due Russian tax talk “and tightening U.S. and world stocks,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
“U.S. needs to see export demand increase in following weeks to support bullish sentiments,” Total Farm Marketing said. They noted that there is a rumor that Russia is looking to extend their export tax in an effort to stabilize prices.
