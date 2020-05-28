“Wheat is drifting higher as the market analyzes precip totals and forecasts, particularly in Europe,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. Forecasts are calling for more rain in the Black Sea region, but dry weather in France, UK and Germany.
Total Farm Marketing noted that there hasn’t bene much to report for the end of May in wheat. They are watching improving crop ratings and global competition for the direction of the market.
