There are multiple tenders hitting the marketplace in wheat, which is helping give strength to the overall price structure, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “World demand and strength in European prices will continue to support the market,” she said.
A “potential breakout” in the winter wheat complex has ag markets higher overall, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “KC futures are at a 6-month high as the March contract tries to break above 500 while the Chicago is just below the breakout point at 562,” he said.