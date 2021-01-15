Wheat traded higher overnight on expectation of reduced spring wheat acres in 2021 and Russian wheat export tax implications, which would tighten global wheat supplies if realized, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Russia is considering extending the coming wheat export tax into the new crop year, past July 1. Allendale warns this is a bigger deal than it appears. Russia’s wheat exports are front-loaded with heavy numbers July through November.
