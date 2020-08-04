"Wheat has traded in a choppy fashion all week as the market tries to decide which way wheat prices are going here and overseas,” Jack Scoville, with Price Futures Group, says. “News that Russian yields were much improved from early in the harvest pushed wheat lower yesterday. Spring wheat was developing under good growing conditions.”
Analysts are watching the wheat harvest progress and how it compares to the average harvest pace. “The 15% of winter wheat left to harvest is mainly in ID, MI, MT, OR, SD, and WA,” Brugler Marketing said. “Spring wheat harvest was 5% completed, with the average 10% harvested by August 2.”