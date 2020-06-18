A group of Russian grain exporters said to expect their wheat crop to come in at 75 mln tonne this year. That estimate is lower than the USDA’s estimate for the Russian crop (77 mln tonnes) and another Russian analysts’ guess (78 mln tonnes).
Wheat exports came in on the high end of expectations for wheat, with 2020/21 sales reported at 504,800 tonnes, CHS Hedging said. They noted there should be higher trade this morning, “but harvest pressure is still on in the HRW wheat markets.”
