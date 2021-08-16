“Early strength this morning faded to have Mpls and KC market close weaker, Chi was mixed,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. "Winter wheat markets continue to trend higher on production concerns around the world, while Mpls is a bit more rangebound as harvest progress in the U.S. Crop progress report is expected to show spring wheat harvest at 57%.”
“Overnight, Chicago and KC traded higher on talk of higher EU wheat prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “A reversal in Paris wheat futures from higher to lower weighed on US futures. There remains concern over demand for US wheat export. Weekly US wheat exports were near 440 mt vs 653 last week and 300-625 expected.”