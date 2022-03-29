Wheat fell hard again, posting lower highs and lower lows for the fourth straight session, CHS Hedging said. “Wheat will continue to be sensitive to headlines, which appear to be pointing more towards escalation tomorrow.”
While trade watches the Black Sea turmoil, conditions of the winter wheat crop are declining in Colorado, Montana, Texas and Oklahoma, Total Farm Marketing said.
