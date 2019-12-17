Expect the wheat market to “take a pause” after yesterday’s rally, Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said. “Yellow rust is spreading to key wheat growing regions in China and is expected to trim production,” he said.
Wheat is seeing better export news and dry weather in the U.S. plains is adding to a supportive price point for the commodity, The Hightower Report said. Planting issues in Europe and the Black Sea region and dryness in Ukraine are also adding to a supportive tone.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices