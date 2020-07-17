More profit-taking was the story from the wheat market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Chicago’s September contract ended up one cent higher than last week’s close, despite seeing a high of $5.51 ¾ this week. “EU wheat prices were lower in sympathy with Chicago,” she said.
“Spring Wheat is developing well,” Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group said. “Russian and French crops are still suffering stress and Russian yield reports have been disappointing to farmers there. Good conditions are reported in much of Canada. It remains dry in the western sections of the Great Plains but this will aid harvest progress now. Australia remains in good condition.”
