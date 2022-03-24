Wheat futures were lower as both Chicago and Kansas City futures were down hard and Minneapolis was slightly lower as well, according to CHS Hedging.
Logistics are affecting the wheat market more than production, according to Karl Setzer. The world market will lose some production from the Black Sea region, but other countries, such as India, are stepping up export allowances. Australia may also benefit.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.