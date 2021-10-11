Favorable conditions for winter wheat planting and establishment is seen for most of Europe, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Mostly favorable conditions are forecast for Ukrainian winter wheat planting and establishment, but more moisture is needed for Russia. Favorable conditions for reproductive to filling winter wheat remain in Australia. Recent showers benefit reproductive to filling winter wheat in southern Brazil. More rain is needed for reproductive to filling winter wheat in Argentina.
World wheat values have continued to climb as tighter world supplies and Russia increasing its export tax have pushed prices up, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
