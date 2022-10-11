“There doesn’t appear to be more escalation in Ukraine this morning, so wheat is pulling back slightly from yesterday’s rally,” CHS Hedging said. “Headlines also indicate more grain should be moving out of the Black Sea soon.”
“Wheat futures may be seeing some long liquidation before USDA report,” ADM Investor Services said. “Higher Dollar and lower commodity prices may also trigger wheat selling.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains”
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.