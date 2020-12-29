Wheat also traded higher with the row crop rally, as the southern plains are receiving snow to end 2020, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The focus for traders shifts to the moisture expected to arrive in Southwest Kansas, she said.
Additional support for wheat comes from higher corn prices and lower wheat exports from Russia and the European Union, ADM Investor Services said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.