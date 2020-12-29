 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat also traded higher with the row crop rally, as the southern plains are receiving snow to end 2020, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The focus for traders shifts to the moisture expected to arrive in Southwest Kansas, she said.

Additional support for wheat comes from higher corn prices and lower wheat exports from Russia and the European Union, ADM Investor Services said.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Ukrainian wheat export prices have risen by $3 per metric ton over the past week thanks to a strong demand from exporters concerned about the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Ideas of higher Russian wheat prices and wheat futures “suggest nearby world wheat stocks may be tighter than the trade is trading,” ADM Inves…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The labor strike in Argentina continues today and is expected to last through Christmas, affecting the world wheat balance sheet, Total Farm M…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Chicago wheat went lower today while KC and Minneapolis wheat gained a penny on the front months. Russia and Ukraine are set to received some …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News