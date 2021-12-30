“The wheat market traded mixed with support stemming from decent world demand,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect a steady to firmer tone to the market, she said.
“Light volume trade this week and renewed focus on weak exports has the complex backtracking and sagging into the 3-day holiday weekend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Increased U.S. farmer selling in 2022 is also negative.”
