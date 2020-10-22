USDA’s export news for wheat this morning showed it was lower than expected, coming in at 367,000 MMT exported last week. There is demand in the Middle East but the offers from the U.S. were too high to be taken, John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning.
“Overall, the wheat rally has made prices unattractive both domestically and internationally,” Mark Hanson of CHS said this morning.
With the extreme overbought condition, it will take a steady flow of bullish news to hold the market in an uptrend, The Hightower Report said.