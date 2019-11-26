Wheat futures continue to defy gravity, according to ADM Investor Services. Talk of a tight Chicago and Kansas City delivery situation offered support.
In recent weeks, winter wheat crop ratings have been sliding on a week-over-week basis, so today’s steady conditions may have helped firm the thought that the U.S. wheat crop is starting to get its footing, Stewart-Peterson said.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.