Wheat futures continue to defy gravity, according to ADM Investor Services. Talk of a tight Chicago and Kansas City delivery situation offered support.

In recent weeks, winter wheat crop ratings have been sliding on a week-over-week basis, so today’s steady conditions may have helped firm the thought that the U.S. wheat crop is starting to get its footing, Stewart-Peterson said.

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.