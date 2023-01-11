People are also reading…
“Futures closed higher across the three markets on pre-report trade where we likely had some fund buying ahead of tomorrow,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The report will have the market eyeing up to see if increased total wheat acres lines up with estimates, and also what production looks like around the world.”
“Ahead of the USDA Wheat Seedings data, analysts are looking for all winter wheat acreage total 34.5 mln acres,” Brugler Marketing said. “Last year’s planting was 33.3 mln acres. HRW specifically is looking to expand by 800,000 on average, with a 300,000 acre boost for SRW.”