Traders were watching global supply and news in Ukraine Thursday. “The wheat market was on the defensive from bigger than expected global supplies, along with a bout of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Talk today was that Russia may be planning to remove themselves from Ukraine’s city of Kherson.”
“US south plains remains dry,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Argentina lowered they wheat crop to 11.8 mmt vs USDA 15.5. That suggest exports closer to 5 mmt vs USDA 10. Matif wheat futures fell to a 10-week low on a higher Euro. Trade was choppy after USDA report and ahead of tomorrow’s UN/Russian Ukraine corridor talks in Geneva.”