The export tariffs imposed by Russia, and additional talk of Argentine shipment tariffs “continue to buoy wheat prices,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The dry weather in western U.S. has left some wheat areas in “dire straits,” she said.
It’s expected that Ukraine will decide if they will restrict exports on January 25, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Soaring feed costs in and around the Black sea is causing governments to run for cover,” he said. “If they take this tact, they will be the third major exporter in weeks to limit supply outside of the growing region. This is another bullish card for U.S. wheat prices.”
