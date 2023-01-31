Wheat Jan 31, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Pig problems continue for Herman ranch For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality Big Equipment rebuilds old tractors, planning to build new Big Buds High farmland prices not deterring buyers Corn, bean outlooks conflicted Wendlandt Farms uses technology to care for beef cattle Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange now under new ownership At the cutting edge: Bush Hog clears the land for those who work the land Plan now to beat summer pasture slump Lieberts battling equipment challenges in mid-January Fertilizer prices down, but likely to rise as planting season approaches Some cows back in the fields for winter grazing at Black Leg Ranch New Big Buds to be custom built for farmers Farm bookkeeping app aims to put efficiency, accuracy at your fingertips This usually happens to someone else dddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Wheat Cold weather is expected for much of the Midwest and Southern plains to finish January, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. Wheat Wheat has rallied as investors continue to watch the war in Ukraine, Steve Freed ADM Investor Services said this morning. Wheat Export sales of wheat were 561,000 metric tons versus estimates of 150,000 to 575,000, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. Wheat Wheat futures are pulling back overnight “in relatively quiet trade,” CHS Hedging said. “The chairman of USDA’s WAOB said Russia’s large wheat… Wheat “All 3 classes of wheat have moved into the gaps made in Monday’s lower trade, with only Chicago trading above it so far,” CHS Hedging said. Wheat “The wheat markets were higher led by the KC market as it finished around 20 cents higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The dro… Wheat Wheat prices are lower due to a higher U.S. dollar and lower energy prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Russia prices remain be… Wheat Traders are watching the impact of winter weather. “The wheat market traded higher from the recent winter storm that blew through the Northern… Wheat Wheat futures continue to trend lower with increased moisture in the U.S. Southern Plains, northern Africa and Middle East offering new resist… Wheat Wheat futures are supported by talk that 2023 export supplies may have peaked. Higher Dollar today could offer resistance, said Steve Freed of…