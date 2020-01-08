Wheat is unchanged this morning as traders await evidence of better demand for U.S wheat as support from “hopes” of stronger demand from China has run out of influence, the Hightower Report said.
As for supply, SRW stocks dwindle as it was announced that deliverable stocks fell to 29.4 million bushels, down nearly 6 million on the week and down from 59 million a year ago, said John Payne of Daniels Marketing. “The U.S. has the lowest SRW (Chicago) stocks since 2008,” he said. On the other hand, U.S. stocks of hard red spring wheat have climbed to 21 million bushels available for delivery, up from 16 million a year ago. “The climbing global prices should support U.S. offers in all wheat markets, but I look for Chicago to continue to lead in the weeks ahead,” he said.