Wheat

Wheat also closed the week with a down day, following corn and soybeans. Traders are watching support and resistance levels in futures contracts. “Wheat was lower following on the heels of lower corn and oilseeds,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…December KC wheat support 7.04 ¼. Resistance 7.25. Contract high is 7.69.”

“Sometimes it feels like wheat futures take one step up and 2 steps down,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Today, wheat futures ended lower. WZ ended near 7.05. This weeks range was 6.71 to 7.16. High Dollar offers resistance. Talk of lower Canada, EU and Russia wheat supplies and exports offers support.”

