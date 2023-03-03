People are also reading…
Better chances for moisture in the US southwestern plains have added somewhat of a bearish tone, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The problem for wheat remains demand as world supplies are not so large and US inventories are less as well. Ideas that big Russian offers and cheaper Russian prices would be a feature for a while in the world market was the driving force for the weaker prices, and price weakness could continue , according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.