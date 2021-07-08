“Wheat trade was mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “WU ended down 4 cents and near 6.18. Worries about US/global economic growth as new strain of Covid spreads offered resistance to equities and commodities. KWU managed small gains of 3 cents and ended near 5.88. MWU dropped 3 cents and ended near 8.05.”
Wheat markets had a fairly quiet day on Thursday ahead of the next USDA report. "Wheat had a smaller trading range than usual today, with all 3 classes not straying far from unchanged,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Estimates for tomorrow’s export sales are 200-450 tmt.”