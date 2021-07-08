 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Wheat trade was mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “WU ended down 4 cents and near 6.18. Worries about US/global economic growth as new strain of Covid spreads offered resistance to equities and commodities. KWU managed small gains of 3 cents and ended near 5.88. MWU dropped 3 cents and ended near 8.05.”

Wheat markets had a fairly quiet day on Thursday ahead of the next USDA report. "Wheat had a smaller trading range than usual today, with all 3 classes not straying far from unchanged,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Estimates for tomorrow’s export sales are 200-450 tmt.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Mixed closes today hit the wheat market, as Minneapolis tried to close higher but were held back by double-digit losses in the Kansas City and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat is trading higher today on declining spring wheat conditions and slower harvest progress than what trade was expecting, Ami Heesch of CH…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Forty-five percent of the winter wheat has been harvested, up 12 points on the week,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging noted. Export inspections wer…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The winter wheat harvest has had some delays due to weather. “Wheat in Chicago and KC managed to close nearly unchanged, aided by strength in …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News