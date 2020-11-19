The wheat market is trading lower on the lack of fresh supportive news and weakness in the row crops. Additional pressure stems from strength in the U.S. dollar, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Her outlook for the rest of the day calls for a continued weaker tone “in sympathy with the row crops and stronger U.S. dollar.”
“Many feel wheat futures are in a range with talk of dry weather in U.S. and Russia supportive but slowdown in food demand due to increase virus cases offering resistance,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Wheat is likely to stay in the $3.60 range for the next couple of weeks, according to John Payne of Daniels Trading.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
