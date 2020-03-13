Wheat held even today, but concerns about the global economy and demand remained.
“Since March 5 May Chicago wheat has dropped 20 cents. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China raised concern about the world economy and food demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
Traders continued to watch wheat export developments.
“Wheat bookings from the week ending March 5 were 452,257 MT, with an additional 28,500 MT of new crop sales,” Barchart.com said. “Japan issued their weekly wheat tender, seeking 101,000 MT of wheat from U.S., Canada, and Australia.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
